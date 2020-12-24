Weather Blog: A very strange Christmas forecast

“Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain”… hey those aren’t the lyrics!!!

Let’s walk through the timeline of the next 48 hours, Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!

Christmas Eve Morning- We’re quiet and cloudy, as winds ramp up out of the south at 15-30 mph, helping to shuttle in temperatures climbing to near 50° by afternoon.

Christmas Eve Afternoon- Winds are still strong, as temperatures continue to surge into the 50’s and rain will begin to fall for folks living in the North Country, while much of Vermont and New Hampshire remains mostly dry.

Christmas Eve- Rain will slowly creep to the east, overspreading Vermont and New Hampshire as we head toward midnight. Santa better make sure he’s got the rain gear as he delivers presents to the northeast tonight. Winds remain gusty, up to 50 mph in the Champlain Valley, and along the higher elevation, as our temperatures near the mid 50’s.

Christmas Morning- It’ll be raining hard as the kids are waking up to open all of their goodies under the tree from Santa, and if you dare step outside it’ll be warm, muggy and foggy. Temperatures are in the mid 50’s, but will slowly fall through out the day.

Christmas Day- Widespread and heavy rain will taper off to scattered showers, lingering through the evening as winds settle down out of the south at 5-15 mph. Temperatures fall back into the 40’s by evening.

There are two concerns that we have with this storm rolling in… power outages and flooding.

Flooding- Rainfall totals will range between 1-2″ with a few localized higher amounts. Factor in the 1-2 feet of snow that Southern Vermont and New Hampshire still have on the ground and that is a lot of water rolling through our rivers. A flood watch has been issued for much of the region and some of the rivers we are watching closely include Otter Creek, the Ausable, the Pemigewasset and the Mad River. Rivers will crest sometime during Christmas day so if you are living within a flood prone area please be sure to keep a watch for rising waters.

Winds- Sustained winds will range from 15-30 mph throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and periodically we can expect gusts between 40-50 mph especially by early tomorrow morning. That being said there is a threat for isolated power outages along the shore of Lake Champlain and in the Islands, where the wind gusts will likely be the strongest.

Wishing everyone a Happy Holiday, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and please stay safe during this storm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley