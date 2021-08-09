Weather Blog: A week long stretch of heat and humidity

If you’ve been wondering where the heat and humidity has been this summer well wonder no more!

We are looking at a week of temperatures easily climbing to the upper 80’s to low 90’s… and with dewpoints nearing the 70, into the instant sweat category on our muggy meter.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies with the chance for a spot shower, especially for the higher terrain. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s nearing 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with the chance for showers and storms rolling in by evening. Temperature reach the low 90’s in the broad valleys, with heat index values pushing the mid 90’s.

Wednesday: A few early morning showers, with partly sunny skies. Afternoon showers and storms bubble up once again as temperatures climb to the mid 90’s and heat index values near the upper 90’s

Cold front comes through Friday, bring relief from the heat and temperatures in the upper 70’s for the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley