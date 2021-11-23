Weather Blog: A winter chill in the air this Tuesday

Our first real taste of some arctic air! Check out the current wind chills!

Other than a few flurries, skies are partly sunny and temperatures remain steady in the 20’s and low 30’s

Clear skies overnight mean our temperatures are free falling back into the teens and the 20’s.

But sunshine Wednesday helps us to warm up quickly into the upper 30’s (still below average but a little bit better than Tuesday)

Skies are partly sunny for Turkey Day, and temperatures are rebounding into the mid 40’s, pleasant for a post-dinner football game in the front yard!

Watching a messy system for Friday with rain and snow moving in just in time for Black Friday shopping. More on that as we get a little bit closer!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley