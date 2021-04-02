Weather Blog: A winter-like feel to the second day of April

BRRR It’s a chill start to the day, look at our current wind chill!

The snow globe effect is in full force this morning, as upslope snow showers (with a little help from the open waters of Lake Champlain) are falling!

The flakes will be on an off through the morning, before finally wrapping up this afternoon. Skies will try to clear out by sunset as temperatures only climb to the 30’s.

Clouds are continuing to clear out tonight, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by Saturday morning and that where we stay for the day, as temperatures climb to the upper 40’s nearing 50 degrees!

Early sunday morning a low pressure system passes to our south and west bringing an uptick in cloud cover and a couple of flurries. By afternoon skies will clear to partly sunny and temperatures are back to the 50’s

Have a great holiday weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley