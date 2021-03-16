Weather Blog: Above average temperatures mid week

Today: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Wind are out of the south at 5-10 mph and temperatures climb to the upper 30’s… nearing 40°

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear conditions with temperatures falling seasonable into the mid 20’s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Partly sunny skies with mild temperature in the mid to upper 40’s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a spot shower possible south. Temperatures in the mid 40’s

Friday: Cooler with temperatures in the low 30’s and partly sunny skies.