Weather Blog: Above average temperatures to finish off the week

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures warm, climbing into the mid to upper 80’s in the broad valleys, low 80’s for the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks. Dewpoint remain comfortable in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Tonight: Clear. Morning lows falling to the 40’s and 50’s

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with the chance for an afternoon shower or thundershower. Temperatures are still warm climbing into the mid 80’s.

Friday: Cooling off a bit as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Partly sunny conditions can be expected, with a couple of spot showers for the first part of the morning, another round of showers and storms bubbling up for the afternoon.

Saturday: Scattered showers and afternoon storms under partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures in the upper 70’s

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley