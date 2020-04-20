Weather Blog: Abundant sunshine to kick off the week

Would you believe me if I told you it was SNOWING on the way to work this morning?!?!

But no snowflakes in this forecast, the clouds are clearing out and we have abundant sunshine for the rest of the day!

Tonight: Expect a few more clouds as we move towards Tuesday morning. Temperatures fall back into the low 30’s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain showers moving in by mid to late morning. Rainfall totals reaching a quarter of an inch, and rumble of thunder or two isn’t out of the question. Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid 50’s. Rain wraps up early Tuesday evening, with a slight chance of a few snow flurries on the other side of the front

Wednesday: Clouds will decrease through the morning giving way to sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures are chilly in the low to mid 40’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with temperatures climb to the low 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley