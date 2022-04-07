It won’t be an entire wash of a day, but if you live in the North Country, St. Lawrence Valley, or southern Quebec it will truly be a day for the ducks. We’re beginning our Thursday with light to moderate rainfall across the North Country with just a few isolated showers for western Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Temperatures are the talk of the town this morning though with many of us in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

The afternoon will see a rise in temperatures back to near 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers/downpours, and blustery south breezes of 15-30 mph (including gusts). The rain and wind will make for some tricky travel straight through the afternoon and evening commutes, so please take it extra easy today.

Overnight, the heaviest of rain and strongest of wind gusts will arrive in the North Country and Upper Valley. Heavy and steady rainfall is likely from the St. Lawrence Valley, to the Queen City, down to Bennington, and back up to the northern Whites. No one will be left out of this heavy rainfall event. In fact, temperatures may cool just enough at the highest of elevations in the northern Whites by late tonight allowing for a light wintry mix.

Friday, those showers will thin out with additional downpours slated to move in for the afternoon. Highs will manage the upper 40s to low 50s. The end of the week forecast won’t be nearly as soggy as today, but that doesn’t mean the threat for rain is over. Rainfall totals with this first system will average a widespread 1-2″+.

We will keep the active weather pattern alive as yet another fast moving, soaker of a disturbance gets set to roll through Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned as we continue to learn more about that secondary feature for the weekend.