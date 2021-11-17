Weather Blog: After a chilly morning, rain chances roll in this afternoon

BRRRR! Mittens, a warm cup of coffee and the defrosters are all needed to get through this chilly morning!

But would you believe me if I told you most of us can expect above average temps and rain later this afternoon? All thanks to a warm front that’s rolling in overhead!

The only exception is a few of the colder hollow towns in the Kingdom and Coos county where the sub-freezing temperatures take a bit longer to score out, meaning some of that precip falls as a wintry mix or even some freezing rain! Ice accumulations will only amount to a few hundredths of an inch, but it doesn’t take much ice to create slippery roads. Take it easy if you’re commuting in the Kingdom and Northern NH this afternoon and evening!

Temperatures continue to warm with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph, putting an end to any wintry mix but light to moderate rain showers continue to ride along the Canadian border overnight.

A few light sprinkles or showers are possible early Thursday, otherwise we are expecting a break in the action until Thursday afternoon when the cold front enters the picture.

The cold front will come with another bout of gusty winds and rain showers, dragging in cold air behind it that flips rain drop to snowflakes in the higher terrain by early Friday morning.

Behind this mess, winds flip to the northwest bringing upslopes snow showers to the classics spots like the western slopes and through the Kingdom.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley