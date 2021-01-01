Weather Blog: All precipitation types for the first storm of 2021

Happy New Year!

We are ringing in the new year with calm weather over head and a very quick, but beautiful sunrise!

Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy today, and we’re kicking of 2021 with temperatures in the 30’s.

We remain dry through much of this evening, before our first storm of 2021 moves in after midnight!

A lot of different precipitations types are expected with this system, a “hodge-podge” as I like to call it. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow all create problems of their own, and the difference between the p-types can be a small as a single degree.

When you say freezing rain around here people cringe! Freezing rain is (in my opinion) the worst of all of the precipitation types, because it coats EVERYTHING! It weighs down trees, power lines, is nearly impossible to drive on AND scrapping it off your car is a nightmare. On top of that, it doesn’t take a lot of ice accretion (or accumulation) to cause problems! Sometimes only a tenth of an inch!

Freezing rain is created when a thick area of warm air moves into the mid section of the atmosphere, taking snowflakes, melting them down to rain drops. With a shallow layer of cold air still sticking around right at the surface of the earth, those rain drops refreeze on to everything!

Sleet is often confused with hail, but the process behind them is very different. Very similar to how freezing rain is formed, sleet happens when a thin area of warm air moves into the mid layer of our atmosphere. That warm air melts the snowflakes, but unlike freezing rain, there is enough time for those rain drops to refreeze before they hit the ground, forming small round pellets.

As this storm moves in, enough cold air is in place for snow, but we watch as a warm front with its layers of warm air, noses its way into the mid section of our atmosphere.

That mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will continue from early Saturday morning through the afternoon, before much of the precip comes to an end around sunset.

Snow totals:

Ice totals:

If you’re heading out on the roads early Saturday, please use extra caution as roads will likely be difficult!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley