Weather Blog: Another hot and humid Wednesday

While some folks are waking up to skies like this…

Others are opening the shades to a gray view like this…

Have no fear- the fog is burning off quickly and we’ll all spend the rest of the day basking in the sunshine as temperatures climb to the upper 80’s to low 90’s while heat index values near the mid 90’s! Stay cool, stay hydrated and take short breaks if you feel the heat is becoming overwhelming

Early Thursday morning may bring a couple of scattered showers or even a rumble of thunder or two, but those won’t be long lived and the sunshine will be back by mid to late morning.

Then the cold front comes through Thursday afternoon, bringing another round of showers and storms but most will be garden variety storms with heavy rain and breezy winds, staying below severe limits.

Once the front clears so does the heat and humidity! Back to the upper 70’s with dewpoints in the 40’s and 50’s! Wohoooo!

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley