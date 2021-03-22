Weather Blog: Another mild and sunny forecast Monday and Tuesday

Back at it again with another sunny day Monday!

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60’s and a light southerly wind to go along with it!

Sunny conditions are sticking around through Tuesday with another day of above average temperatures into the low to mid 60’s! Nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year!

Unfortunately this nearly perfect stretch of weather is sort of coming to an end Wednesday with a little bit more clouds in the forecast. Temperatures are still warm climbing into the low to mid 60’s.

Rain showers will be near by Thursday with the bulk of the showers pushing in overnight and through Friday.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley