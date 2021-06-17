Weather Blog: Another spectacularly sunny summer day!

Well yesterday’s weather was incredible! And if you’re like me and loved what you saw- you’re in luck! Today is another day of ample sun, decorative fair weather clouds, seasonable temperatures in the upper 70’s and comfortable dewpoints! My idea of a perfect summer day!

Changes are coming for Friday as our winds shift to the south, more moisture rolls into the atmosphere which brings an uptick in cloud cover and more humidity, but we hold off the chance for showers until sunset.

Spot showers can’t be ruled out overnight, but as a warm front passes by during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning- it’s going to pour! Heavy rain and even some rumbles of thunder may wake you up before the alarm (who sets an alarm on the weekend?) but that is just round one… Round two is rolling in after a brief break in the action between mid morning and early afternoon. There is the possibility of some sunshine during that time period but that will only help to fuel the afternoon round of showers and storms, some could be strong to severe. Keep an eye out for that Saturday, but the bright side of the weekend is Sunday- It’s Fathers Day and the first day of Summer and the forecast is calling for partly to mostly sunny skies!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley