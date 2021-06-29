Weather Blog: Another steamy day with afternoon showers and storms

We are schvitzing in this HEAT! And we have a little bit more sweltering to do before cooler and drier weather finds its way into the Northeast.

For all intents and purposes, today’s forecast is a copy and paste of yesterday. You’ll barely noticed that temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than yesterday (BTV hit 93° yesterday, today we’ll likely reach the upper 80’s nearing 90°) If we do reach that 90° mark today it will be our third 90°+ day in a row, and officially go down as a heatwave. Dewpoints remain wicked sticky, and a few garden variety showers and storms bubble up in the afternoon heat.

The front that clears the heat and humidity works into the region Wednesday, but with it comes some strong to severe storms. We start of Wednesday with some morning convection, but after lunch time is when the storms will begin to gain strength, especially in southern Vermont. The main risk with these storms will be strong potentially damaging winds, and heavy rain, and storms will wrap up after midnight Thursday morning.

We’re left with a lot of clouds and spot shower chances Thursday, as temperatures are much cooler in the upper 70’s.

