Weather Blog: Another sunny day, despite some morning clouds

A small wave of energy is to thank for the not-so sunny start to this Monday in northern portions of the Champlain Valley and through the Northeast Kingdom all the way south to White River Junction.

This little push of cloud cover will filter out later this morning and we’re just as sunny to finish off the day today as we were this weekend!

Unfortunately another boundary rolls in for Tuesday morning, once again without any precipitation, just an uptick in cloud cover that eventually filters out by afternoon with skies trending sunnier. Temperatures for both today and tomorrow remain above average in the mid to upper 50’s.

Rain chances return early Wednesday with a low pressure system riding right overhead. For the most part totals remain light between 0.25″ and 0.5″ and rain is coming to a quick end Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure take hold Thursday just in time for Veteran’s Day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s, a perfect day for any outdoor ceremonies or events!

Rain is rolling in again by late Friday and lingering into early Saturday with an approaching cold front… this coming weekend not as sunny as last!

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley