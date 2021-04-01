Weather Blog: April Fools’ Snow!

A FOOT OF SNOW IN THE FORECAST!!!!!!!!!! Just KIDDING! Happy April Fools’ Day!!!

NOT AN ACTUAL FORECAST FOR SNOW JUST AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE!!!!

Plenty of snow for the Adirondacks, but warm air was stubbornly hanging in the valleys keeping the rain falling! As of 8:00 AM our temperatures have now reached freezing and the snow is falling!

As you head out and about today watch out for slick roads and low visibility!

The heaviest snow will wrap up as we move passed lunch time, but under a northwest wind we’re still left with lingering upslope snow showers that are hanging around through early Friday morning, before becoming confined to the mountain peaks Friday morning.

Because of the lingering warm air this morning, snow totals won’t be as high as initially expected in the valleys. Below 1000ft totals will range between a dusting to about 3 inches, while the mountain peaks can still anticipate 4-6″

Clouds are hanging on Friday, as temperatures are below average once again in the mid 30’s, so the snow may hang on through the end of the week. But by the weekend, a little bit of sunshine and temperatures nearing 50’s will help to melt a lot of it away… Especially in the valleys!

Happy Friday! (April Fools it’s only Thursday!)

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley