The warm weather is fleeting and the cold air is draining in, we’re already falling back into the 20’s and teens this afternoon and into the single digits above and below zero by Thursday morning.

Winds are breezy out of the north and west any leftover flurries are wrapping up and we’re drying out and clearing out overnight.

Thursday comes with some sunshine and a real shock to the system as temperatures only climb into the upper teens and lower twenties

Snow rolls in for Friday mornings commute… totals range between 4-8″ north of Middlebury and 8-12″ south of Middlebury as the storm system wraps up Friday night.

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley