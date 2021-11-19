Weather Blog: Back to the chill after we hit the 60’s Thursday

Back to reality and the winter jacket this morning… after we hit 61° in Burlington nearly 24 hours ago!

What did you think of yesterday’s warmth?

The worst part is the winds are making it feel even colder! Check out the wind chills as of 8:00 AM!

Today’s forecast is very November-like… Partly to mostly cloudy, a few upslopes mountain snow showers or sprinkles in the valleys and temperatures in the 40’s and wind chills in the 30’s!

The weekend forecast looks dry, even sunny for Saturday morning! Precip chance are low as an area of high pressure develops to our south… but an approaching dry cold front brings in more clouds for Sunday!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley