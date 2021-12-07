Weather Blog: Back to the chilly temps

Good Morning and Happy Tuesday! This Tuesday is starting off on a lovely note after a wild weather day Monday… those winds are finally a little bit calmer!

But with chilly temperatures in place and even a little bit of wind, wind chills are feeling more like the teens and twenties.

But there is plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast! That will help to make it feel a touch warmer!

Tonight expect increasing clouds but not before morning lows settle back into the teens and lower 20’s.

Snow arrives by early Wednesday morning, with light flakes flying through out the day. Snow totals only range between a dusting to about 4 inches, especially for eastern zones before becoming confined to the higher terrain and finally wrapping up early Thursday morning.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley