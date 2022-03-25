Saturday: Skies are partly to mostly cloud, and we start off the day on a drier note, by afternoon a wave of energy reinvigorated the chance for rain and snow showers. Some of those showers may feature gusty winds as temperatures reach the mid to upper 40’s nearing 50.

Sunday: We may see a little bit of blue sky breaking through the clouds, but we continue the chance for showers, this time snow showers and snow flurries as temperatures are cooler in the mid 30’s. Winds are out of the northwest at around 10-15 mph leading to upslope snow showers that allow the mountain peaks to pick up 2-4 inches of snow.

By Monday morning bitterly cold air has settled in from the north and west, and afternoon highs are barely touching the middle 20’s. Bundle Up!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley