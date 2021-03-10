Weather Blog: Beautiful and sunny weather Wednesday

Even from the early morning hours you could tell it was going to be a beautiful day! Check out the thin sliver crescent moon rising over the mountain around 5:30 AM!

And that sunrise at 6:14 AM, was just as beautiful!

I’ve been looking forward to today’s forecast all week long! Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 40’s to low to mid 50’s! Roll down the windows, shake off the winter blues and let the house air out, today’s weather is going to be stunning!!!!

Enjoy it while it lasts because we’ll watch as a cold front off to our north and west inches closer to the region with some scattered rain showers moving in by lunchtime Thursday. The problem is there is a ton of dry air in place, so showers are going to have trouble reaching the ground at first, but eventually the precip will pick up with totals between 0.10- 0.25″ through midnight Friday.

Combine Thursday’s rain, with the warmer temperatures and the melting snow- this spring thaw has us keeping a close watch on the area rivers and streams. Although the threat is low, small stream flooding and ice jams are possible through Friday, keep that threat in the back of you’re mind if you live in any flood prone areas.

We’re wrapping up the rain showers early Friday morning, and we’ll stick with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Another wave of energy swings through late Friday bringing a final surge of cold air (and a couple of snow showers) taking away the spring and bringing back winter for the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine!!!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley