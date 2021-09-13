Weather Blog: Beautiful mid-September weather

Today: After a few morning showers in southern zone skies are clearing out to partly to mostly sunny! Temperatures reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, with morning lows falling to the upper 40’s and low 50’s

Tuesday: A mostly sunny start, with clouds building in for the afternoon. Shower chances hold off until after sunset as temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and low 70’s

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and embedded downpours, increasing humidity too as morning lows only fall to the mid 60’s

Wednesday: We get a brief break from the action Wednesday morning before a cold front streams through for the afternoon with active weather especially in southern Vermont. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s with dewpoints sticky in the mid to upper 60’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley