Weather Blog: Beautiful sunshine for Saint Patrick’s Day

Top of the mornin’ to ya!

We hit the pot of gold for today’s weather with tons of sunshine, temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s and light winds!

Tonight brings an increase in clouds and a few light rain and snow showers along the international border after midnight.

Showers are wrapping up early Thursday, with minimal impacts expected for the morning drive. Another round of light rain develops for Southern Vermont and New Hampshire, but with cooler air building in behind the system a quick burst of light snow can’t be ruled out (accumulations between dusting to 2 inches)

Cold air is sticking around Friday with partly sunny skies and temperatures only climbing into the low 30’s. Wind are breezy out of the north and west so expect a wind chills to range from the single digits to teens.

Moderating temperatures and sunshine to come for the first weekend of spring!

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley