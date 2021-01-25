Weather Blog: Beautifully bitter to start the work week

Two ‘b’ words describe this morning’s weather- Beautifully Bitter!

That sun is shining bright across the region, but this time of year clear skies usually accompany some of the coldest temperatures!

Thankfully winds haven’t been too strong this morning so wind chills aren’t to much of a factor!

Clouds will increase this afternoon as our temperatures moderate into the 20’s.

Tonight a spot mountain flurry can’t be ruled out as morning lows fall the the teens.

Clouds are sticking around through Tuesday, as our next system arrives by sunset.

This passing low pressure system is going to bring light snow overnight Tuesday and through the first part of the day Wednesday.

Hourly snowfall rates look to remaining relatively low, so accumulation will take time to build up, with only around 1-4″ expected for the region through mid-day Wednesday. The exception will be Essex County NY and Southern Vermont where totals could range between 2-5″

But if it wasn’t all the snow you hoped for, there is another chance for bonus inches from upslopes snow showers through Thursday.

We watch as an arctic front comes through Friday bringing bone chill cold temperatures in the single digits to finish off the work week!

Have a great (warm) day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley