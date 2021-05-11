Weather Blog: Below average temperatures coming to an end later this week

Today: Expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, with patchy areas of fog to start, and a handful of showers bubbling up by afternoon. Afternoon showers/heavier downpours may feature a few rumbles of thunder, maybe even some small peas sized hail as temperatures rise to the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Tonight: A couple of showers moving south through the North Country, otherwise partly cloudy conditions with morning lows in the mid 40’s

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds through the morning, with a couple of showers or storms bubbling up for the afternoon. Same as Tuesday- A few may feature gusty winds and small peas sized hail, and a couple of rumbles of thunder too. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Here comes the warm up (and the return of seasonable temperatures)

Thursday: Mostly Sunny! Upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a couple of afternoon spot showers. Upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees