Weather Blog: Below average temperatures coming to an end later this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, with patchy areas of fog to start, and a handful of showers bubbling up by afternoon. Afternoon showers/heavier downpours may feature a few rumbles of thunder, maybe even some small peas sized hail as temperatures rise to the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Tonight: A couple of showers moving south through the North Country, otherwise partly cloudy conditions with morning lows in the mid 40’s

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds through the morning, with a couple of showers or storms bubbling up for the afternoon. Same as Tuesday- A few may feature gusty winds and small peas sized hail, and a couple of rumbles of thunder too. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Here comes the warm up (and the return of seasonable temperatures)

Thursday: Mostly Sunny! Upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a couple of afternoon spot showers. Upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog