Weather Blog: Beneficial rain to start off the work week

Grab the rain gear as you roll out the door this morning! Although some of the heaviest rain we saw has now moved out, we’re anticipating more shower chances this afternoon as rainfall totals could approach 1-2″ in isolated spots when you combine both today and tomorrows rain.

We remain partly cloudy today, although a few breaks of sun may peak out. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s while winds are breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph.

It’s a dry start to the day Tuesday with a mix of clouds and a few breaks of sun, but by afternon another round of showers and a few embedded storms pushes in. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Back to mostly sunny conditions for booth Wednesday and Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley