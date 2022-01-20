Although our temperatures started in the 20’s and even 30’s in some spots…. temps are freefalling and now back into the single digits with wind chills below zero all day long! Bitter!

Overnight we’re dipping back to the single digits and teens with wind chill ranging between -15 and -25. Wind Chill Advisories are in place through 10 am Friday

Mostly sunny skies Friday but chilly with temperatures on either side of zero is all we find for afternoon highs

Moderating temperatures Saturday with sunshine and afternoon highs in the teens above zero!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley