BRRRR! It’s a chilly start to the day!

But I mean for a little perspective… -21° is the record low temperature for January 3rd in Burlington. So it’s cold this morning, but it certainly isn’t THAT cold!

We have just 24 hours of this winter chill… with temperatures only in the teens and wind chills in the single digits this afternoon. The one positive is we finally have some sunshine!

It’s another cold morning Tuesday with overnight lows once again dipping into the single digits, with wind chills below zero!

But as a warmer southerly breeze kicks up Tuesday temperatures soar into the mid to upper 20’s nearing 30 degrees!

Keeping an eye on Friday’s forecast as some of our weather models are thinking about a plowable snow event… It’s still a long waze out but I’ll be keeping a close watch!

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley