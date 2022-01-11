It’s been cold this morning, with temperatures in the teens and single digits below zero…. our wind chills even worst… at time dangerous ranging between -15 and -30 degrees! Frost bite can set in within minutes!

But if you layer up there are still ways you can enjoy the day with out being cooped up inside!

It’s cold enough to try the boiling water experiment… just be careful! The boiling water instantly hits the cold air and creates water vapor, that then instantly condenses into a cloud! If you’re giving it a try today make sure you bundle up!

Stay Warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley