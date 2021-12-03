Weather Blog: Bitter wind chills, weekend flakes

As of 7 AM around 2200 Vermonters are waking up without power, some thanks to a downed tree in Colchester, I would bet money that tree fell thanks to the strong winds we’ve seen all morning long! Look at some of our stronger gusts!

Now our winds are out of the northwest, leaving us with some upslope snow showers across northern zones. As long as these flakes continue to fly, roads will remain slick especially through the higher elevations!

BUT we are expecting a decent chunk of dry air to roll in, and that combined with an area of high pressure is enough for me to think skies will clear out this afternoon! Grab the sunglasses!

Clear skies overnight means it’s cold to start Saturday morning, with lows in the teens and single digits… even sub-zero in a few spots in the NEK and Adirondacks!

Clouds increase through Saturday with some snow showers rolling in after lunchtime! These snow showers are mostly festive, especially if you plan on picking out you’re Christmas tree Saturday afternoon! But as always any falling flakes could mean slippery driving conditions, so take it easy in your travels as snowfall totals range from a dusting to 2 inches!

Partly sunny skies Sunday, with rain and the 50’s returning for Monday!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley