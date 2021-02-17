Weather Blog: Blue skies for Wednesday

STARTING OFF WITH SUNSHINE!

It’s beautiful but chilly Wednesday morning!

Watch out for a few slick spots leftover from yesterday’s snow. Hopefully a mostly sunny day will help melt it all away! Below average temperature today in the teens and low 20’s!

Tonight we remain quiet and clear as morning lows fall chilly into the single digits even subzero in a few of our colder spots in the adirondacks and northeast kingdom.

There will likely be a little bit of sunshine early Thursday morning before clouds are on the increase ahead of our next system.

That system is a low centered off the coast that is set to bring us a long duration, light and fluffy snow from Thursday evening through Saturday.

While heavier bands of snow are unlikely, slippery roads are likely for Friday morning’s commute.

Snow will continue to fall lightly through Friday and eventually wrapping up Saturday, with about 2-6″ expected for most when all is set and done. The only exception is Southern Vermont may find a few high totals, closing in on 8 inches.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley