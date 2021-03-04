Weather Blog: Blustery winds and upslope snow to start Friday

The sunshine is REALLY trying to break out this morning, but for most it’s been unsuccessful, with even a little bit of light snow falling in the Adirondacks.

Our window to see any sunshine is waning quickly as our next system, a massive low pressure system that is off over the Canadian Maritimes, back builds into the New England.

A blustery northwest wind will help to keep persistent upslope snow in the mountains, and even back building into the western slopes and northern portions of the valley. It’s going to a very localize event, with some folks seeing up to 8″ while others get next to nothing.

The combination of the retrograde low pressure system and the northwest wind will keep the flakes flying in the higher terrain where a fluffy 6-8″ is possible for especially in the northern peaks. 3-6″ for most folks above 1000′ and a dusting-2″ for valleys by Friday Evening.

Especially for the higher elevations, travel early Friday could be difficult as blowing and drifting snow creates poor visibility.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley