Today: Hit or miss snow showers, even a bit of wintry mix with our temperatures climbing above zero into the low to mid 30’s. Partly to mostly cloudy with winds breezy out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Shifting winds to the north and west allows for colder air to drain in. Peeling away the clouds with morning lows dipping into the teens.

Thursday: Our high temperatures for Thursday happen during the morning with falling temperatures and single digits by afternoon. partly to mostly sunny with winds out of the north west at 5-10… wind chills feeling more like the single digits and teens below zero.

Friday: Sunny but cold with high temperatures in the single digits above and below zero!