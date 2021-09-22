Weather Blog: Breezy, with a mix of clouds and a bit of sun for the first day of Fall

Today: Chance for a bit of sunshine, but for the most part expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a spot shower or sprinkle. Temperatures near the 80 degree mark, while dewpoints creep into the sticky 60’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing spot showers and overnight low falling to the 60’s.

Thursday: Very similar to Wednesday’s forecast with a few breaks of sunshine otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies prevailing and a small chance for a shower or two especially in the Saint Lawrence River Valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 70’s with sticky dewpoints in the low 60’s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours moving from south to north as the frontal boundary slowly treks east. Rainfall totals range from 0.5-1.0″ with a few higher totals in the North Country! Grab the rain gear, as temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and low 70’s

Saturday: Still a little bit uncertain as to how much cloud cover we’re left with for Saturday, our weather models are a bit split with how quickly Friday’s front clears the region. Good news is the rain chances are low, it just might not be a crystal clear sunny day. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and low 70’s

Happy Hump Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

