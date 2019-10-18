Weather Blog: Bring on the weekend sunshine!

Boy was yesterday a wild and wicked weather day! It didn’t matter how much you prepared, that rain and wind just cut right through you as you walked out the door. Here are some of our impressive rainfall totals, and highest wind gusts from around the area.

The Nor’easter has weakened significantly but is still sitting over the Canadian Maritimes and wrapping a bit of moisture and a blustery northwesterly wind around it. That is kicking off a few scattered showers and keeping us cloudy and damp through the day today. That breeze slowly lets up, and the clouds start to clear out, maybe even some sunshine in the broad valleys!

The weekend forecast couldn’t be more beautiful, with a ton of sunshine, a few fair-weather clouds, and a lot of blue skies! Makes up for crummy day Thursday!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley