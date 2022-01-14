HERE COMES THE COLD!

It’s going down and we’re yelling timber to our temps this afternoon, into the single digits with wind chills -5° to -15°!

And we’ll continue to drop overnight… all the way back into the teens below 0!

Wind chills become dangerous overnight, ranging between -30° to -40°. If you’re out and about early tomorrow morning make sure you are prepared! Frost bite can set in within MINUTES!

You know the drill! Check on your neighbors, layer up, cover up and keep the pets inside (except for a quick bathroom break)

It’s another cold morning Sunday, but with our winds settling to the south at 5-10 mph, the wind chill won’t be AS brutal… they’re still cold!

Watch the potential for snow on Monday, right now total are ranging between 6-12″ but it’s still a little to early for exact estimates as there is some question as to the placement of the center of low pressure and how much warm air works in

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley