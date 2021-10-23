Weather Blog: Chilly again tonight, dry end to the weekend

Another chilly night is expected across the northeast with lows in the 30s for most. This means patchy frost is possible into the early morning hours on Sunday. Winds remain light from the northwest overnight, 3-6 mph. The layers are a must stepping out tomorrow morning!

Sunday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds as temperatures peak in the mid to lower 50s for most. Clouds will increase late into the evening as showers arrive again by early Monday and last into mid week. Rainfall could mix with some flakes in the higher terrain by early Monday as highs stay in the 40s. We do dry out into mid week ahead of yet more rain chances Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn