Weather Blog: Chilly early spring-like weather to finish the week

Boy did yesterday’s storms pack a punch! Check out all of the storm reports from southern and central Vermont! Tree, powerlines all came crashing down as these severe storms barreled in, as of 8:30 am Thursday around 830 Vermonter are still without power.

The storms came through yesterday as a cold front began pushing the warm and humid air mass that we had overhead out to sea, leaving us with a much cooler drier forecast today.

The clouds will eventually clear out as we move past lunch time, as temperatures climb to the low to mid 60’s, and dewpoints push the low 40’s. Wildly different from yesterday’s heat!

It’s another cooler and cloudier day Friday, as skies are partly sunny and temperatures remain in the 50’s.

Spot showers move in by evening Friday, continuing overnight especially in southern zones. A couple of those showers will stick around through Saturday morning, but we once dry up for Sunday.

Memorial Day is unfortunately not looking as sunny, with a low pressure system developing off the coast, eastern Vermont may find a few spot afternoon showers.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley