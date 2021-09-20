Weather Blog: Chilly start to the work week

If you’ve stepped outside this morning, or left the windows open last night you know exactly what the title of this blog is talking about! BRRR

Although slowly but surely these morning lows will become average for this time of year… as of September 20 our average morning low is around 51 degrees.

Today forecast looks stunning! Sunny, hardly a cloud in the skies (just a little bit of patchy morning fog) and temperatures climb to the mid 70’s.

Copy and paste Monday’s forecast into Tuesday- the only exception is a touch more puffy fair weather clouds… temperatures still in the low to mid 70’s and breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday bring a bit more cloud cover- trending partly sunny at times as temperatures reach the mid to upper 70’s and humidity levels are ticking up into the sticky 60’s… which is a little uncomfy especially for September standards!

Happy Monday, have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley