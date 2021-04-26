Weather Blog: Chilly start to the work week

BRRRR! For late April it is a chilly start to the day, with strong winds out of the northwest gusting as high as 30 mph. Bundle Up!

It’s also a cloudy and grey start to the day with those winds bringing upslope snow showers and flurries. As we speak the flurries are coming to an end and skies will begin to clear out to mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures are about 10 degrees below average in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

It’s a clear start to Tuesday for most as morning lows fall to the upper 20’s to low to mid 30’s. Tuesday will bring a warm front that noses into the region bringing cloud cover and a few spot showers from the North Country and the Adirondacks, while the Northeast Kingdom and Central Vermont remain mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Rain showers move in by early Wednesday morning, with another round likely for the afternoon.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley