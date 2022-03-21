Tonight: It’s partly to mostly clear out there with a few extra clouds in the Kingdom. Morning lows are dipping back into the 20’s, and with a breezy north to northwest winds wind chills range between 5 to 15 degrees as you’re getting up tomorrow.

Tuesday: Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with some extra clouds and a few flurries over the Northeast Kingdom under a northwest wind that ranges between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and wind chills feel more like the lower 30’s

Wednesday: Clouds are increasing, and temperatures climb to the low to mid 40’s

A complicated mix of rain freezing rain sleet and snow to start. Breezy southerly winds allow us to warm quick with mostly rain falling through the late morning early afternoon timeframe.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley