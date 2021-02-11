Weather Blog: Chilly temperatures and snow for Valentine’s Day weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly sunny skies, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. We are under a northwest wind so the threat for a flurry or two can’t be ruled out as afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s

Tonight: Skies are clear and temperatures are falling, back into the single digits and teens below zero! Factor in that northwest wind, which isn’t terribly strong- only around 5-10 mph and we’re left with wind chills ranging for -15 to -30° BRRRRRR

Friday: After a cold start to the day, afternoon high temperatures only climb into the single digits and teens. Skies are partly sunny and a spot flurry can’t be ruled out.

Saturday: A copy and paste of Friday’s forecast with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the teens.

Sunday: We’re tracking our next system expected to bring another widespread light snowfall for Valentine’s Day. Just last earlier this week, it’s only anticipated to bring a dusting to 4 inches for most, beginning early Sunday and wrapping up by afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog