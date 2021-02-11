Weather Blog: Chilly temperatures and snow for Valentine’s Day weekend

Today: Partly sunny skies, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. We are under a northwest wind so the threat for a flurry or two can’t be ruled out as afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s

Tonight: Skies are clear and temperatures are falling, back into the single digits and teens below zero! Factor in that northwest wind, which isn’t terribly strong- only around 5-10 mph and we’re left with wind chills ranging for -15 to -30° BRRRRRR

Friday: After a cold start to the day, afternoon high temperatures only climb into the single digits and teens. Skies are partly sunny and a spot flurry can’t be ruled out.

Saturday: A copy and paste of Friday’s forecast with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the teens.

Sunday: We’re tracking our next system expected to bring another widespread light snowfall for Valentine’s Day. Just last earlier this week, it’s only anticipated to bring a dusting to 4 inches for most, beginning early Sunday and wrapping up by afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley