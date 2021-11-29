Weather Blog: Chilly Winter weather Monday

Today: Expect partly sunny skies to start trending partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Tonight: Partly clear skies and temperatures falling back into the teens and low 20’s.

Tuesday: Starting off with partly sunny conditions that trend cloudier through the afternoon, thanks to an approaching wave of energy that brings in a few snow showers overnight a through early Wednesday… accumulations only range between a dusting to 2 inches.

Wednesday: A few snow showers. With temps in the mid to upper 30’s

Have a great Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

