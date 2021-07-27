Weather Blog: Clearing out the smoke as a front brings showers and storms

WOW! The haze is making the sun look like a big purple ball in the sky!

While it’s another day with smoke filling our skies, it won’t be as thick as yesterday as the AQI only climbs into the moderate category. Much cleaner air for Wednesday as a cold front swings through tonight!

Showers and storms bubble up this afternoon with that frontal boundary sagging south, keeping and eye on some stronger storms for Southern Vermont, as afternoon high temperatures near the 80 degree mark.

Drier and sunnier Wednesday, as temperatures only climb to the mid 70’s!

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley