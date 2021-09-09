Weather Blog: Clouds and shower chances to finish off the work week

Today: Partly Sunny, with a few spot showers bubbling up especially for the afternoon. Top temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s

Tonight: A few scattered showers and embedded heavier downpours with morning lows fall to the 40’s and 50’s

Friday: Winds shift to the north and west and with a little bit of extra moisture in the atmosphere that winds NW at 10-20 mph is all we need to see a few upslope rain showers and extra clouds in the higher terrain. Otherwise it’s a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures return to the mid 70’s