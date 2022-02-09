It’s a mostly sunny start to this Wednesday… but enjoy it while it lasts as our next system is knocking on our door step rolling in more clouds for the afternoon and rain and snow showers overnight.

We keep the chance for scattered rain and snow showers depending on elevations and temperatures as a wave of energy passes overhead… the valley can expect little to no accumulations while the higher terrain and the Northeast Kingdom finds a dusting to about 3 inches of wet snow on the ground by Thursday evening.

Friday brings more dry weather with a taste of sunshine before our next system rolls in Saturday. That is a cold front that take our mild temperatures crashing back to reality in the teens by Sunday afternoon… as mother natures reminds us, it’s still winter!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley