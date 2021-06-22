Weather Blog: Cloudy, damp and cool Tuesday

After a loud afternoon and evening Monday with strong to severe storms rumbling through, we’re much quieter to start Tuesday! The clouds are hanging tough through much of the day ahead as the front that brought last night’s storms is still nearby. A spot shower or sprinkle is also possible as afternoon high temperature remain steady in the mid to upper 60’s but dewpoints fall from the uncomfortable 60’s and 70’s to the much drier 40’s and 50’s!

Clouds will begin to clear out later this afternoon and evening, as high pressure takes control of our forecast! Wednesday through Friday expect mostly sunny skies and temperature creeping back into the mid 80’s by the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley