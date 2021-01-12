Weather Blog: Cloudy with a few chances for flurries

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spot flurry especially by evening. Afternoon high temperatures reach the low to mid 30’s

Tonight: A couple passing flurries or snow showers. Morning lows fall to the mid 20’s

Wednesday: Same story different day, partly to mostly cloudy skies and a spot flurry can’t be ruled out as temperatures climb to the low to mid 30’s

Thursday: Another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a small chance for a flurry by afternoon. Top temperatures reach the upper 30’s nearing 40°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures climbing to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

