Weather Blog: Cold and breezy Election Day

Good Morning and Happy Election Day!

It’s a tricky morning drive, with slushy and slippery road conditions and even some falling snow, causing visibility issues. I know it’s early in the season, but you know the drill, keep the odometer down, leave some extra time to get where you’re going and space between you and the car in front of you!

Whether you’re heading to work or to the polls to cast your ballot BUNDLE UP! It’s a chill start to the day, but a breezy north west wind is keeping windchill bitter in the teens and twenties.

Snow is becoming more confidend to the higher mountain peaks this afternoon, while skies are partly cloudy and top temperatures only reach the mid to upper 30’s. Windchills are staying bitter in the teens and twenties too!

Tonight there is the chance of a few passing flurries, otherwise skies are partly cloudy to start Wednesday morning as lows fall to the 20’s

Wednesday expect partly sunny skies and temperatures feeling seasonable for this time of year in the 50’s.

The rest of the week features a mixture of sunshine and a few periods of clouds, no precip to report as temperatures climb to the 60’s by the end of the week!

Go VOTE!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley