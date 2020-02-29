Weather Blog: Cold Now but March Starts Warmer…..Eventually







I hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend. Saturday was a winter lovers dream. There was a cold wind at times, periodic snow showers and highs that were a solid 5-15° below normal. Saturday night, snow showers end everywhere and clouds will gradually thin. Lows will be scattered, expect temps around 5-10° in warmer valleys with mountains and colder hollows hovering around 0°.

Sunday is March 1st and it’ll be a cold day. However, we will see much more sun than Saturday. Winds will be light from the west at 5-7mph. It’ll be a beautifully cold way to start a new month with highs in the 20s. Remember, average is about 34°. Whatever your plans are, keep them, Mother Nature won’t get in your way.

Next week will be a bit unsettled with a parade of disturbances racing through. The first one gets here Monday. Expect a cloudy day with periodic rain and snow showers; highs will approach 40°. I don’t think it’ll be a storm that has overwhelming impacts but it’ll be dreary and raw. Tuesday has trended drier and a little brighter. We’re looking at peeks of sun with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday through early next weekend, we’ll keep a daily shot at rain & snow with highs in the 40s & lows in the 30s. None of messiness looks too terribly bad, I wouldn’t call any of them washouts or snow storms but there may be slow downs with icy or wet roads from time to time.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker