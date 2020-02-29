Weather Blog: Cold Now but March Starts Warmer…..Eventually

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend. Saturday was a winter lovers dream. There was a cold wind at times, periodic snow showers and highs that were a solid 5-15° below normal. Saturday night, snow showers end everywhere and clouds will gradually thin. Lows will be scattered, expect temps around 5-10° in warmer valleys with mountains and colder hollows hovering around 0°.

Sunday is March 1st and it’ll be a cold day. However, we will see much more sun than Saturday. Winds will be light from the west at 5-7mph. It’ll be a beautifully cold way to start a new month with highs in the 20s. Remember, average is about 34°. Whatever your plans are, keep them, Mother Nature won’t get in your way.

Next week will be a bit unsettled with a parade of disturbances racing through. The first one gets here Monday. Expect a cloudy day with periodic rain and snow showers; highs will approach 40°. I don’t think it’ll be a storm that has overwhelming impacts but it’ll be dreary and raw. Tuesday has trended drier and a little brighter. We’re looking at peeks of sun with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday through early next weekend, we’ll keep a daily shot at rain & snow with highs in the 40s & lows in the 30s. None of messiness looks too terribly bad, I wouldn’t call any of them washouts or snow storms but there may be slow downs with icy or wet roads from time to time.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog